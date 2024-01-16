Games
Bluesky Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 136
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cheery interior wall for those who wish their skies to be forever blue.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
136
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
4
Ramie Cloth
4
Undyed Felt
4
Ramie Thread
4
Sky Blue Dye
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
1175
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
