FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bluesky Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A cheery interior wall for those who wish their skies to be forever blue.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
4
Item Icon
Ramie Cloth
4
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
4
Item Icon
Ramie Thread
4
Item Icon
Sky Blue Dye
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

