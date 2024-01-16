Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bluefeather Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble a devastating blue bird.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Blue Feather
3
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Amynodon Leather
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

