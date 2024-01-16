Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Blue Feather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A feather the color of a deep night sky yearning for dawn.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Endsinger Extreme Trial Guide: Endsinger's Aria (Patch 6.1)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Dancer Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Jessica Scharnagle
Final Fantasy XIV Dancer Job Guide (Patch 6.4)
Nerium