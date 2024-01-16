Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Bar Stool
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A stool to sit on, and tumble off of.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
2
Darksteel Rivets
2
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Dark Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
1400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
