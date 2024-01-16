Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bar Stool

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stool to sit on, and tumble off of.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
2
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

