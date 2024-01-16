Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Azurite Bracelet of Slaying

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
5
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Reisui of Strength
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

