FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Azurite Bracelet of Healing
Bracelets - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
249 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+44
Piety
+31
Vitality
+40
Critical Hit
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Azurite
5
Durium Ingot
5
Tiger Leather
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Mind
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3240
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
