FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Augmented Aischune

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

74.8

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Silk
7
Item Icon
Hades's Auracite
7
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

