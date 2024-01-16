Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Atrociraptorskin Boots of Crafting
Feet - Item Level 370
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
235
Magic Defense
118
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
23106 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Control
+169
Craftsmanship
+30
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
6
Pixie Cotton
6
Manasilver Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
