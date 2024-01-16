Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dryad Sap

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A partially congealed ball of sticky sap extracted from a dryad.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Borderlands 3 Amara Guide - Skill Tree, Action Skills, Perks & Abilities
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 1-30 Guide - Mobs, Bosses, Tips
Hope Productions