FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Archaeoskin Breeches of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

166

166

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rainbow Cloth
3
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
3
Item Icon
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

