FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Archaeoskin Breeches of Fending
Legs - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
166
Magic Defense
166
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
226 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+40
Vitality
+40
Skill Speed
+40
Direct Hit Rate
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rainbow Cloth
3
Rainbow Thread
3
Archaeornis Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
