Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
AR-Caean Velvet Bottoms of Striking
Legs - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
434
Magic Defense
434
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 88
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
650 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+196
Vitality
+199
Critical Hit
+186
Determination
+130
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 78
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
545
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Grade 5 Strength Alkahest
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
89
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3400
Max Quality
7100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2589
Craftsmanship
2748
Related Posts
My Basic FFXIV Crafting Shirt Is So Cute I Never Want to Take It Off
Nerium
How to Farm White Crafters’ Scrips in FFXIV: Best Farming Method
Mike Williams
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster