FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Amigo Cactus Floor Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A convivial floor lamp designed in the likeness of a cactuar.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cut Stone
8
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
8
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
8
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
8
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Item Icon
Wind Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

