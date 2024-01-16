Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Amigo Cactus Floor Lamp
Furnishing - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A convivial floor lamp designed in the likeness of a cactuar.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Cut Stone
8
Mythril Ingot
8
Tallow Candle
8
Rose Gold Ingot
8
Frosted Glass Lens
8
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Wind Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
