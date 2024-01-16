Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Altered Boarskin Pot Helm

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

70

70

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
4
Item Icon
Boar Leather
4
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
4
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

