Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Altered Boarskin Pot Helm
Head - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
70
Magic Defense
70
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 37
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
36 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+5
Dexterity
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+7
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 27
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Brass Ingot
4
Boar Leather
4
Mythril Rivets
4
Aldgoat Leather
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
1220
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Related Posts
How to Make Gil With Desynthesis in FFXIV
mothsworn
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: How To Get All The Garo Collaboration Gear, Mounts, and Titles
Mike Williams