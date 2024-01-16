Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Alpine Inner Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall designed in the alpine fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
5
Item Icon
Black Limestone
5
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
5
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

