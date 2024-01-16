Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Alpine Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Floorboards designed to complement alpine residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marble
5
Mortar
5
Black Limestone
5
Cloud Mica Whetstone
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
All Fortnite Skins - New Skins, Leaked Skins, & Battle Pass Skins
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 The Dawning 2019 Guide - Delivery Quest Steps, Ingredients, Recipe List
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi