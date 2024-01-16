Games
Alpine Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 142
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A sumptuous chandelier designed to complement alpine residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
142
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tallow Candle
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
1245
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
