Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ahriman Chronometer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wide-eyed and winged timepiece designed in an ahriman motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
4
Item Icon
Copper Ingot
4
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
4
Item Icon
Ahriman Tears
4
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Opens Weapon Design Contest For Reaper and Sage
Mike Williams
FFXIV Animus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: How to Grind All Book Tasks
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions