FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Copper Ingot

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An ingot of smelted copper.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Copper Ore
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

