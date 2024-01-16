Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Adventurer's Hooded Vest

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Floss
7
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
7
Item Icon
Stonegold Nugget
7
Item Icon
Fireglass Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Meet the Interior Designers That Paved the Way for Final Fantasy 14 Housing
Josh Brown
The Fancies 2021: Andrea Shearon's Game of the Year List
Andrea Shearon
Dead by Daylight Ghost Face Guide - Killer Power & Perks
Dillon Skiffington