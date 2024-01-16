Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Adamantite Pauldroncoat of Maiming
Body - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
155
Magic Defense
196
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
353 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+60
Vitality
+58
Skill Speed
+68
Critical Hit
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Griffin Leather
2
Adamantite Ingot
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Landborne Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
