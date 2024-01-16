Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Adamantite Leg Guards of Maiming

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

104

133

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium