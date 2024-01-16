Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Adamantite Knuckles
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
60
Physical Damage
48
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+54
Vitality
+54
Skill Speed
+47
Determination
+67
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Larimar
2
Ramie Cloth
2
Adamantite Nugget
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
