Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Adamantite Culinary Knife
Culinarian's Secondary Tool - Item Level 140
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 59
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
300 gil
Bonuses
Control
+101
Craftsmanship
+185
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 49
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
140
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Birch Lumber
5
Dragon Scale
5
Adamantite Nugget
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
540
Max Quality
2630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
Related Posts
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium