FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dragon Scale
Bone - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This rock-hard scale can withstand the blow of a Roegadyn-wielded battleaxe.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
