FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Adamantite Claw Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Shark Oil
5
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
5
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

