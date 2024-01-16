Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Shark Oil

Details
Item Details

Details

An odorless oil extracted from the fatty tissue of sharks.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Silver Shark
1
Hammerhead Shark
1
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
