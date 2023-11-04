PSA: Xur Is Finally Selling Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves This Week

Attention Destiny 2 Hunter mains, Xur is selling a god-tier Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves for PVE. This 67-total stat Exotic armor piece has high resilience and discipline spikes with moderate recovery, intellect, and strength. You can find Xur at the Winding Cove in the EDZ this week. From the Winding Cove landing zone, head to the northmost end of the area. Jump up the cliffside and you’ll find the Agent of the Nine next to the crashed Fallen ship overlooking the cove.

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves may be considered niche in the current sandbox, but very recently, a leak about Exotic armor changes revealed that they are getting buffed in Season 23. In Season 23, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves will increase sidearm airborne effectiveness, ready speed, and reload speed. While critically wounded, swapping to a sidearm will reload it and increase its damage. While this effect is active, sidearm final blows will reload the weapon and extend the effect's duration.

The damage bonus Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves offers is strong as it is, but this buff will allow players to refresh the damage bonus without having to worry about being critically wounded. Combining this with powerful sidearms like Forerunner, Devil's Ruin, and Trespasser could make for a strong build in Season 23.

In terms of Legendary weapons, he has a Farewell sidearm with Subsistence and Vorpal that would pair beautifully with his Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves, and a First In Last Out shotgun with Hipfire Grip and Opening Shot that could be fun in PVP. Xur's additional Exotic offerings include Arbalest, Wormgod’s Caress, and Transversive Steps alongside a Hawkmoon with Quickdraw.