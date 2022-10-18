Destiny 2 Candy Guide - How to Farm Candy in Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost celebration has returned, so it’s time to slap on your costume and clear out the Haunted Sectors. Similar to last year, players enter Haunted Lost Sectors where they need to vanquish hordes of enemies, gather Candy, and eventually defeat a boss at the end. It’s a rather short event activity, but one that is often quite chaotic and will serve as a great way to level up weapons. Of course, if you want to purchase a lot of the rewards in this Destiny 2 event you’ll need to farm lots of Candy. Here’s how to get this seasonal currency:

How to Get Candy

If you want Candy then you’ll need to wear any of the Festival of the Lost masks. These are given out by Eva Levante in The Tower’s courtyard and you’re required to pick one up to progress the event’s quest. Once you have the mask, throw it on, and start killing enemies. Your primary method of earning Candy is by killing any enemies or opposing Guardians while wearing a mask. When you kill an enemy they have a chance to drop a blue triangle, which you can run over to collect some Candy. Bosses drop slightly more Candy, but your main source will be regular red and orange bar enemies. Additionally, you can earn Candy by completing activities or opening chests in the Haunted Forest.

Where to Farm Candy

Thankfully, there are a few decent locations where you can farm Candy for the Destiny 2 event. The first (and best) is the Shuro Chi checkpoint in The Last Wish raid. This can be accessed via the raid’s wishing wall and is a popular farming spot for those trying to level their weapons. When you arrive, just open the doors and kill the literal army of Taken enemies until you’ve exhausted their spawns. Once you’ve killed all the enemies, blow yourself up to reset the encounter and repeat.

Alternatively, the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, Dares of Eternity, and Haunted Sectors are terrific locations to farm for Candy. I especially like the Dare of Eternity since you’ll almost always have unlimited Heavy ammo for two of the encounters, making it easy to obliterate the hordes of enemies that keep spawn. For solo players, I recommend just killing all the Hive thrall that come tumbling out of the Grasp of Avarice cave. They’re quite weak and you can basically spawn trap them with specific weapons and builds.

If you prefer to kill Guardians, I suggest the Control playlist as any kill will award you four Candy. You don’t even need to land the final blow, so long as you deal damage to your foe before they die. This allows a skilled player to quickly rack up a lot of Candy in a single match. Mayhem or Scorched game modes would be the best PVP way of farming Candy since death is very swift and matches are often quite fast.