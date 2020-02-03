Xur is every player's favorite mystical merchant that sells Exotic and Legendary wares to Guardians around the solar system. As quite the shy guy, Xur only shows up on the weekends from Friday's daily reset time to Tuesday's weekly reset time. This guide details what Xur is selling, note any must-have god roll or a high-stat gear you should know about, and pinpoint the Xur location.

Where is Xur this week?

The Xur location changes ever week, but you can find him at the Winding Cove, EDZ currently.

From the Winding Cove landing zone, head to the northmost end of the area. Jump up the cliffside and you’ll find the Agent of the Nine next to the crashed Fallen ship overlooking the cove.

What is Xur selling this week?

The Lucky Pants Hunter Exotic legs have the lowest stats, but 29 go to Resilience. Stronghold arms for Titans has 69 total stat, while Verity's Brow helmet has 65. The Future War Cult-themed Simulator armor set has 60+ stats for each armor piece, with many pieces in the high 60s for Warlocks and Titans. While there aren't any Legendary weapons that stand out, the True Prophecy hand cannon is worth picking up.

Exotic Gear Lord of Wolves shotgun Lucky Pants - Hunter armor (64 total stat) Stronghold - Titan armor (69 total stat) Verity's Brow - Warlock armor (65 total stat) Legendary Gear True Prophecy (Overflow/Explosive Payload) Farewell (Subsistence/Vorpal) Extraordinary Rendition (Surplus/Tap the Trigger) Timelines' Vertex (Lead from Gold/Disruption Break) Without Remorse (Hip-Fire Grip/Fragile Focus/Extrovert) Sailspy Pitchglass (Complusive Reloader/Frenzy/Right Hook) Night Watch (Subsistence/Multikill Clip) Simulator armor set

Here's how much everything costs:

The Exotic weapon costs 29 Legendary Shards.

An Exotic armor piece costs 23 Legendary Shards.

Legendary weapons and armor pieces require 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer each.

The Exotic engram is available for 97 Legendary Shards. Purchasing this will give you an Exotic that you have not yet earned, but you can preview the featured contents to check what you're missing.

Also, you can pick up the Xenology quest from Xur every week. Play through 21 Vanguard activities, or win Crucible and Gambit matches to get an Exotic Cipher. Use the Exotic Cipher currency — you can hold five at a time — at the Monument to Lost Lights for an Exotic weapon. Completing missions in the Exotic Mission Rotator playlist gives bonus progress to the Xenology quest.

If you're looking for Dead Man's Tale, Dead Messenger, or Revision Zero at Xur's shop, jump into the Exotic Mission playlist instead.