Threshers are the Bane of Our Existence in Destiny 2

There have always been enemies that have been, for whatever reason, particular annoying in Destiny 2. For a long time, Cabal Phalanxes were some of the most notorious foes in the game for their ability to one-shot players with their shields due to a quirk of the game’s physics system. Beginning in Lightfall, players have had a new public enemy number one in Destiny 2 — the Cabal ships known as Threshers.

In the past, Threshers have never been a particularly big part of Destiny 2. They would hover around, taking potshots and occasionally killing an unwary Guardian. But in Lightfall, they got a huge upgrade. Now, they fire missiles that can obliterate a Guardian in a single shot and which seemingly track around corners and through doors. On Neomuna, which is already a difficult patrol location, they’re an absolute menace, making Cabal public events deathtraps.

But even beyond Neomuna, they’re a problem. For instance, in this week’s Nightfall, the newly-updated Arms Dealer, several Threshers spawn in throughout the level. On Legend and above, you had better prioritize dumping all of your heavy ammo into them. Otherwise, you’re liable to get blasted by some Cabal flyboy who doesn’t even have to see your face to turn you into a smear on the ground.

What’s next? Champion Threshers? Unstoppable Threshers ramming into the ground to kill Guardians? Overload Threshers teleporting around the map? Barrier Threshers with impenetrable shields? It would be madness. We need to put a stop to this before it’s too late.

Bungie, please nerf Threshers in Destiny 2. Even just a little. Maybe their rockets could do slightly less damage, or they could have a bit less health. Anything. Please. This is worse than the height of Phalanx madness. At least those guys had to get close to you before they turned your brains into soup.