Strand Updates Coming to Destiny 2 in Season 21

In today’s TWAB post, Bungie announced that some updates are coming to Strand abilities next season in Destiny 2. While Bungie is “generally happy” with how Strand is performing so far, they are making a few changes to Strand abilities in season 21.

One of the big changes is to the Grapple ability. Since it was introduced in Lightfall, the Grapple has been a little underwhelming compared to the other options in the Strand kit. Thankfully, Grapple is getting a big cooldown reduction — from 105 seconds to 82 seconds. Additionally, the minimum time between Grapple activations is going from 2.5 seconds to a mere 0.2 seconds.

The other change mentioned in the TWAB post is to the Hunter Threaded Spike melee ability. This ability is getting a number of adjustments. First, it’s getting a 55% damage increase versus enemies in PVE. The projectile range before the dart returns is going up by 30%, and its returning speed is becoming slightly slower to make it easier to catch. Players will also gain increased energy for catching the dart based on the number of enemies it hits. Lastly, Threaded Spike will now pierce Cabal Phalanx shields.

Note that the TWAB post describes these changes as a preview, so more updates and adjustments may be coming to Strand in the next season of Destiny 2. Hopefully we see some similar changes to the other Strand melee abilities, which can feel underwhelming in PVE compared to other subclass options. In particular, it would be nice to have the Warlock Strand melee ability get a bit of a buff. It could be as simple as allowing players to spawn in with full charges, rather than just one.

What do you think of these changes? Are you sold on Strand or have you not used it much since Lightfall? Let us know in the comments below.