Perk Changes Coming to Destiny 2 Next Season

Along with a whole host of changes to Exotic weapons, the next season of Destiny 2 will bring changes to various weapon perks. Bungie announced the changes in a post yesterday, and we already knew about some of them, but received further details on what to expect when the Season of the Deep launches next week on May 23. Here are the perks getting changed:

Fragile Focus will now only deactivate once your shield is destroyed, rather than upon taking damage. The perk will reactivate once your shield regenerates to 100%.

will now only deactivate once your shield is destroyed, rather than upon taking damage. The perk will reactivate once your shield regenerates to 100%. Thresh , Demolitionist , and Pugilist will now grant increased energy to their respective abilities on Glaive projectile kills to bring the perk’s performance on Glaives in line with that of Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, and Sniper Rifles.

, , and will now grant increased energy to their respective abilities on Glaive projectile kills to bring the perk’s performance on Glaives in line with that of Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, and Sniper Rifles. Reconstruction has been simplified so that the initial and cooldown timer between reloads is now uniform — 4 seconds for the base perk and 3.5 seconds for the enhanced version of the perk.

has been simplified so that the initial and cooldown timer between reloads is now uniform — 4 seconds for the base perk and 3.5 seconds for the enhanced version of the perk. Shoot to Loot will now allow players to pick up Orbs of Power. However, in Season of the Deep this will only trigger on direct hits, not splash damage from perks like Explosive Payload or Kinetic Tremors.

We’re excited that Fragile Focus will be more useful as a dueling perk in the Crucible now, and that Shoot to Loot will work with Orbs of Power going forward. It’s unfortunate that weapon detonations won’t pick up Orbs for the time being, but Shoot to Loot should still be a more valuable perk in Nightfalls going forward. Hopefully you grabbed a god roll of Hung Jury with it from a Grandmaster Nightfall this season.

What do you think of these Destiny 2 perk changes? Are there any perks you’d like to see updated in the game? Let us know in the comments below.