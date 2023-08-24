Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

New Trials of Osiris Armor Is Here in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Sahil Bajaj

Bungie’s recent State of the Game blog announced that Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris is getting a new armor set in Season of the Witch, and gave us a preview of the bear-looking Titan armor set. The new season is finally here and with that, we have a full reveal for the Trials armor sets for all classes. 

As usual, the armor sets feature the black and gold accents players have come to expect from Trials gear.

Season_of_the_Witch_Trials Armor.jpg

Skybreaker Warlock armor

Warlocks have the Skybreaker armor set in Season of the Witch, which is dragon-themed. The helmet is a dragon’s head and the gloves look like claws, featuring the signature Trials sun. The robes are decorated with stars, jewels and dragon scales with the cloth resembling dragon wings, while the boots have small claws. 

Photonic Hunters armor

Hunters have the Photonic armor set in Season of the Witch, which is falcon-themed. The Hunter class item and helmet form a falcon’s head — with the cowl on top half and the helmet’s chin being pointed like a beak. The arms have feathers and a falcon head plated the shoulder. The chest piece and leg armor have a similar feathery design, but the Hunter’s boots feature small spikes that look like the talons.

Fused Aurum Titan armor

Titans have the Fused Aurum armor set in Season of the Witch, which is bear-themed and it is glorious. The helmet is a gold-plated bear head, and the arms are covered in fur with claws extending over the hands. The chest plate maintains the overarching bear theme, but it has the bejeweled aesthetic players have come to expect from Trials armor. The boots feature claws too — a running theme in these Trials armor sets. 

Players can unlock all the armor pieces through random drops while playing Trials of Osiris or by opening Trials engrams. This set follows last year’s Atavistic Trials armor, which had an animal theme as well. Warlocks and Titans had helmets with bird and ram aesthetics in their armor sets, but Hunters got a monkey-like helmet with the class item resembling a tail. 

Also, it's a busy season, so we have guides on how to get the Ex Diris Exotic weapon and the Monte Carlo catalyst, all new Exotic armor, rewards in the Exotic Mission Rotator, how to collect Opaque Cards, and how to obtain the newest Strand Aspects

