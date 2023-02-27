Here’s the First Look at Destiny 2’s The Root of Nightmares Raid

We are less than 24 hours until the new Lightfall expansion releases for Destiny 2, so it’s time for Bungie to start teasing the new raid. Dubbed “The Root of Nightmares,” this six-player activity was announced earlier today via the official Destiny 2 Twitter account, with a brief description of the raid and the release date. For those looking to jump into this Destiny 2 activity as soon as possible, The Root of Nightmares raid will go live on March 10th at 9 am PST for all available platforms.

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep. The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.https://t.co/856URKsgYp pic.twitter.com/8hJQcrqJxC — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 27, 2023

The reveal tweet for this raid states “Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.” It seems like we will once again be venturing into a Pyramid Ship, however, this one will be the Witnesses’ vessel according to known Destiny data miner, Ginsor. In the image, we get our first look at the raid which seems far different than the cold, angular design found in the Vow of the Disciple raid. We see a lot of alien fauna growing throughout that is similar to the plants seen throughout various Lightfall trailers. There’s also a mention of an ancient threat that’s growing at our doorstep, which could be a reference to The Traveler or something inside it.

Again, I am sure we will have a better idea of what this all means once Lightfall launches tomorrow and players can go through the campaign. Remember, the Power-locking Contest mode will be enabled for 48 hours instead of the usual 24 hours. So if you want to experience this raid with some additional challenge, make sure to play it on either of those two days. For those seeking a slightly easier experience, The Root of Nightmare’s contest mode will be lifted on Sunday, March 12th.

Lightfall launches on all available platforms tomorrow.