Guardian Rank Solo Dungeon Clears Will Count Soon in Destiny 2

With the release of Grandmaster Nightfalls this week, players can finally begin ascending through the Guardian Ranks again in Destiny 2. However, those who have reached Guardian Rank 10 will be met with some rather tough challenges, including completing an entire dungeon by yourself. While many users have already finished this task, players noticed that the Solo Spelunker triumph was not triggering despite having already beaten the Spire of the Watcher dungeon alone.

Thankfully, this is a bug and not an intended feature. As noted by the Destiny 2 Teams Twitter account, both the solo dungeon and Master raid completions will be retroactive when the mid-season update drops next week. This means if you’ve already completed Spire of the Watcher solo, before reaching Guardian Rank 10, all of your progress will still count. Remember, you will need to clear every single encounter in Spire of the Watcher for this to count. Simply using a boss checkpoint and beating the Wyvern at the end won’t count toward your progress.

????Solo and Master dungeon/raid completions not being retroactive for Guardian Rank 11 is not intended! We have a fix for this in our midseason update which is currently scheduled for next week. It will be retroactive, so you won't need to complete the objective again. ???? — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 11, 2023

Thankfully, you don’t need to solo the dungeon flawlessly for it to count toward your Guardian Rank. While that is tied to the emblem, you can die and retry as many times as you want while in the dungeon. So long as you clear all of the encounters this will still trigger and be considered a completion. Remember, this is specifically tied to the most recent dungeon, so any solo runs you’ve done of Prophecy, Duality, Shattered Throne, Grasp of Avarice, or Pit of Heresy will not count. Lucky for you, Spire of the Watcher is one of the easiest dungeons to solo thanks to the relatively simple encounters and boss fights. The only place you will struggle is the final boss room, as the Wyvern has a comical amount of health. Go in expecting to have to do 5-6 phases to kill this boss.

Grandmaster Nightfalls and the ability to ascend higher in the Guardian Ranks are currently live in Destiny 2.