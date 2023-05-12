Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 highlights new story, balance changes, and more ahead of Patch 6.4

Final Fantasy XIV players have enjoyed a plethora of content updates since Endwalker, and the trend is continuing with even more content with Patch 6.4, which is coming soon. The patch will bring more main story, side quests, and end-game content for Warriors of Light to complete.
Along with more content to enjoy, there are also a plethora of new things for players to get such as new gear, mounts, emotes, and minions. How all of these are unlocked are up to speculation aside from a few that are easily identifiable as rewards or specifically mentioned by developers Naoki Yoshida and Toshio Murouchi, who presented Live Letter 77 this morning.
Patch 6.4 will release on May 23, with Savage Raids coming one week after it on May 30. Patch 6.45 has no current timeline for release.
Those who missed the Live Letter can go back and watch the entire stream on YouTube or Twitch, however the entire stream is in Japanese. For players who want to know what they missed, here is everything that was mentioned in the second Live Letter for Patch 6.4. Translations are provided by the Final Fantasy XIV Discord.
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 Patch 6.4 Recap
- New Main Scenario Quests
- Tataru’s Grand Endeavor Continues
- Requires completion of Patch 6.1 quest “Small Business, Big Dreams,” and the Chronicles of a New Era quest series, the Sorrow of the Werlyt.
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.45)
- Further Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.45)
- Next Speldorous Tools step (Patch 6.45)
- New Dungeon
- The Aetherfont
- New Trials
- The Voidcast Dais
- The Voidcast Dais (Extreme)
- New Unreal Trial
- Containment Bay Z1T9
- New Raid
- Pandaemonium: Anabaseios
- Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage)
- Savage will be released one week after Patch 6.4 (May 30)
- The unlock quest will become available without the need for maintenance
- Savage Raid reward changes
- Adjustments to treasure coffers
- Coffers will not reward duplicate armor pieces for the same slot
- Body gear can be earned from Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle
- A single treasure coffer will appear at the end of each tier
- Rewards will be reduced if one to four players have already completed the duty, and there will be no rewards if five or more players have completed it.
- Anabasios Mythos exchange
- Mythos IV can be exchanged for Mythos I through III at a 1:1 rate
- Less Mythos books will be required to exchange gear
- Adjustments to treasure coffers
- Variant and Criterion Dungeon #2 (Patch 6.45)
- Three levels of difficulty: Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage)
- Completion of the Sil’dihn Subterraine not required
- Duty support will be added for Stormblood
- The Sirensong Sea
- Bardam’s Mettle
- Doma Castle
- Castrum Abania
- Ala Mhigo
- Yoshida mentioned they would try to get the rest of them added in the next patch
- Job Adjustments
- Primarily made balance adjustments to damage output
- There are no large-scale changes implemented
- No rotation changes
- Extended the radius of several party buffs to 30 yalms. This does not include heal range.
- Improved usability of certain job actions
- Paladin: Execution of Atonement will no longer interrupt a combo.
- Dragoon: Jump and High Jump will no longer affect the character’s position. The action can now be performed while bound.
- PvP Updates
- PvP Series Four begins
- Season Seven of Crystalline Conflict
- Beginning in Season Seven, the top 100 placed players or Diamond tier and above will receive additional rewards
- This includes an item that allows them to apply an effect to Hellhound Weapons
- Frontline Adjustments
- New UI element displaying match time and score
- Adjustments to limit gauge fill rate/damage dealt/damage taken on a per-job basis
- Daily Challenge: Frontline will now also award Series EXP
- Borderland Ruins (Secure) temporarily unavailable
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules adjusted
- Changes to terrain and placement of icebound tomeliths
- Data acquisition has been adjusted
- Allegan tomeliths have been removed, and can no longer be occupied for data
- Large and small icebound tomeliths will now respawn
- Data acquired from defeating other players is unchanged
- Blue Mage Update (Patch 6.45)
- Level cap raised from 70 to 80
- New spells and Blue Mage exclusive gear added
- New enemies added to the Masked Carnivale
- New duties added to the Blue Mage log
- Ocean Fishing Update
- New route (towards Kugane)
- Island Sanctuary Updates
- New sanctuary ranks and visions
- New gathering area in the wilds
- New construction plots in the hideaway
- New item rewards
- New materials, craftable items, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts
- New structures
- Support for outdoor furnishings added to the hideaway
- Furnishings can be placed near structures
- A maximum of 90 slots can be unlocked via Island Sanctuary progress
- Special furnishings cannot be placed
- Island Sanctuary Furnishings
- Furnishings in your inventory may be placed on your isle as glamours
- They will be bound to you but not consumed, so multiple glamours can be placed based on a single item.
- Once you’ve glamoured the item for your Island Sanctuary, you no longer need to keep it in your inventory to use it
- Island prisms may be used to register furnishings, allowing you to place them even when not held in your inventory
- Registering them will bind them to you
- Number of island prisms yielded from crafting will be increased in the future
- You may change the color of your furnishing glamours with dyes
- Miscellaneous Updates
- Allagan Tomestones of Comedy will be added
- Faerie glamours will be available for Scholars (Eos, Selene, Carbuncle)
- Maximum number of gear sets will be increased to 100
- Job icons will now be displayed in the chat log and on player nameplates
- The transaction fee for items sold on the Market Board can now be incorporated into the total price
- Glasses and Wing Fashion Accessories will now display when engaged in battle in the overworld
- Items stored in a variety of locations can now be selected when casting glamours in an inn room
- New mounts and minions will be added
- Special Battle – The Gilded Araya will be at Fan Fest for players to enjoy early and will be added officially at a later date