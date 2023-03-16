Destiny 2’s Latest Hotfix Fixes the Infamous Invisible Guardian Bug

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has had quite a few bugs and exploits since its release late last month, but none were more frustrating than player character models becoming invisible. A widespread issue across nearly every activity and social space in the game, Bungie has finally patched it with hotfix 7.0.0.5. Along with fixing the invisibility bug, there have been a number of key updates and fixes for a myriad of problems throughout the game.

Before we dive into the details, here’s a quick overview of the hotfix 7.0.0.5. patch notes:

ACTIVITIES SEASONAL EXOTIC ACTIVITY Animation changes made to the Data Collection boss encounter in The Variable Exotic mission that had the potential to cause issues with photosensitive players. PLAYER JOURNEY Increased drop rate for Exotic armor in Legend and Master Lost Sectors when playing solo.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Vex Incursion Countermeasures” weekly bounty from resetting at rest.

Fixed an issue where players on their alternate characters could not progress the Hall of Heroes intro quest after interacting with the statues early. Any players who ran into this issue may now progress normally.

UI/UX Made an adjustment to how the Return to Orbit option is triggered after completing a specific Battleground. Previous implementation enabled mistakenly skipping end-of-mission cinematics when returning to orbit from the Commendations screen.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT ARMOR Fixed an issue where some Artifact mods were not properly proccing Anti-Barrier capabilities.

Hunters : Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds were not granted by equipping the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic chest armor, blocking Void weapons from Anti-Barrier capabilities.

: Fixed an issue where Volatile Rounds were not granted by equipping the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic chest armor, blocking Void weapons from Anti-Barrier capabilities. Armor Scavenger Mod : Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player’s chest armor. Put. The toaster. Down.

: Fixed an issue where Jötunn would get an unintentional boost in ammo, particularly in PvP, with the Solar Scavenger mod equipped on a player’s chest armor. WEAPONS Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was doing more damage than intended to targets.

Titans : The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians.

: The bonus to Glaive melee damage granted by Exotic Synthoceps gauntlets has been reduced against both combatants and enemy Guardians. Fixed an issue where the Lightfall versions of The Inquisitor and Mindbender’s Ambition Shotguns had the incorrect magazine perks.

Fixed an issue where Grand Overture’s blinding effect applied to other sources of splash damage. ABILITIES Strand : Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds.

: Increased the internal cooldown of the Thread of Ascent Fragment from two seconds to four seconds. Strand : Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker’s Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations.

: Fixed an issue where after a player grappled to a thrown Tangle, the Berserker’s Into the Fray Aspect would fail to activate on further Tangle detonations. Strand : Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver’s Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions.

: Fixed an issue where the suspending detonation from the Broodweaver’s Mindspun Invocation Aspect was not properly stunning Unstoppable Champions. Solar : Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons.

: Fixed an issue where the radiant effect was not increasing the damage of Strand weapons. Strand: Fixed an issue where the Thread of Generation Fragment would stop functioning after a Silkstrike Super deactivation when either the Shackle or Threadling Grenade is equipped. POWER AND PROGRESSION Guardian Ranks : To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks.

: To more closely match the goals of Guardian Ranks, we have reduced the required Commendations score to complete objectives across all Guardian Ranks. Guardian Ranks : Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher. Fixed an issue where only tier-4 or higher applied towards Rank progression.

: Rank-8 objectives require tier-3 difficulty or higher. Commendations: Players can no longer offer Commendations to others following a failed mission activity. GENERAL Fixed an issue where Guardians and their weapons were not rendering properly, effectively making them appear as “invisible” when in-game.

Twitch Gift Sub Bounty reward now correctly appears in the Cryptarch.

One of the most notable changes is the exotic drop rate for Legendary and Master Lost Sectors has been increased. Given these are really the only way to consistently farm exotics, bumping up the chances we have to earn an exotic is more than welcomed. While I still wish you could target farm-specific exotic pieces, this will hopefully lessen the grind – especially if you are just trying to complete your exotic collection.

We are also seeing some needed fixes for Winterbite, Grand Overture, and Jotuun which will hopefully see them be usable again in raid/dungeons. Destiny 2’s latest hotfix is also slightly nerfing the Thread of Ascent by increasing its cooldown from 2 to 4 seconds. I don’t imagine this will make too big of a difference given that auto-loading rocket launchers are still all the rage for boss DPS.

One notable exclusion in this hotfix is the Duality Artifice Armor farm. Despite removing the player’s ability to “checkpoint swap” for the first encounter, players can still seemingly farm Gahlran by making him jump off the edge of his arena. So if you still need a god roll of Lingering Dread, some crafting materials, or Artifice armor make sure to do this farm while it’s still live.

Players can download the latest Destiny 2 hotfix on any available platform.