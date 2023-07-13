Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Preview – Armor & Strand Rocket Launcher

In Bungie’s This Week In Destiny news post, one of the main topics was this year’s Solstice event, which starts on July 18. The blog post gave a peek at the Solstice 2023 armor and the brand-new Strand rocket launcher.

This year’s armor is black and gold with more of a royal theme than Solstice 2022’s look, which featured a different color palette and aesthetic. As always, fully upgrading a crafted piece of armor will cause it to glow.

Warlocks seem to have the attire of a general.

Hunters have a more princely look with their cloak.

The Titan armor is fit for a king.

Alongside the Solstice 2023 armor, Bungie revealed a new weapon coming to the loot pool: a Strand rocket launcher. Bungie hasn’t shared details yet, but needless to say, this weapon will be a must-have as it’s the very first Strand rocket launcher in the game, and that alone makes it special. This rocket launcher will join the Something New hand cannon and the Compass Rose shotgun as part of the Solstice loot pool.

For those who don’t know what Solstice is, it’s Bungie’s summer event that revolves around armor crafting and a three-player matchmade PVE activity called Bonfire Bash. Players fight waves of enemies to earn rewards and Silver Leaves to craft armor with whatever stat splits they desire.

This is a great time to fine-tune armor rolls that can get you closer to the triple hundred stat builds of your dreams.