Destiny 2's Monte Carlo is Finally Getting a Catalyst

On the verge of Destiny 2 Season 22, Bungie posted another Developer Insights post looking at upcoming weapon updates, significantly regarding Exotic weapons. While 11 Exotic weapons are getting an update next season, the Monte Carlo Exotic auto rifle is getting a brand-new catalyst.

Although the blog post didn’t say what the catalyst exactly does, Bungie shared a video previewing the Monte Carlo catalyst in action. When the player gets a charged melee kill, it triggers an ability called Markov Chain with five stacks. Then, the player melee’s the other combatant with the newly unlocked Monte Carlo bayonet. It also seems like the Markov Chain ability recharges when the player gets combatant kills with the bayonet.

Also, there are other Exotic catalyst changes coming up. Two-Tailed Fox now fires three consecutive rocket shots, and the Wicked Implement catalyst includes the Headstone trait. Players can get Tithing Harvest by taking down Stasis crystals, and the Creeping Attrition ability uptime is one second longer than before. Verglas Curve, another Stasis Exotic, lets Whisper of Fissures "generate Hail Barrage stacks if the Stasis crystal was created by this weapon."

For PVP, the lethal distance of Cloudstrike’s lighting strike has a smaller radius, and Le Monarque’s body shot damage is down at 85 from 100. Its poison effect lasts only 1.75 seconds, but the poison deals 50% more damage than before in PVE. The rounds-per-minute on Vex Mythoclast is now 360 instead of 390 to balance it with other auto rifles and deals 25% more damage against minor combatants, making it powerful in PVE. Additionally, Touch of Malice cannot kill the user if they’re at full health, and “the final round now deals 20% additional damage in PVE.” Bungie also made it easier to activate the Touch of Mercy trait and lets the Ball of Darkness ability deal the correct amount of Arc damage, stun Unstoppable Champions, and blind combatants.

Minor Exotic weapon changes include: Quicksilver Storm animation correctly loads ammo, Tommy’s Matchbook has updated Scorch values, Dead Man’s Tale stat display is fixed, and the Malfeasance catalyst should display the Vorpal Weapon buff text.