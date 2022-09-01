Destiny 2 Outlines Plan to Address PVP Quitters and Poor Online Connections

In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, the studio outlined some troubling trends in Destiny 2’s Crucible PVP mode, as well as some solutions it’s looking into in order to solve them. The chief issue being players leaving matches before their conclusion, whether that be due to poor connections, or by being a sore loser and leaving a game they’re not winning.

The post says that the percentage of players quitting before the end of a Crucible match has risen from 8% to 12% in the past week, leaving remaining players at a disadvantage. Bungie says it’s “still investigating to see if this is localized to a specific cohort or playstyle, or if this is a natural player reaction to a new system,” referring to the skill-based matchmaking that began during the game’s current season. In the meantime, the team is working on the following solutions:

“We are extending the time that loose SBMM will sit and wait for the best connection quality between group leaders. Hopefully, this will increase the overall connection quality when matchmaking goes past two minutes.”

“We have some new analytics coming online soon which should give us a better picture of the connection quality between all players within matches, not just the group leaders.”

“We are going to be adding quitter protection to Control in a future patch. We hope to discuss more in a future TWAB.”

