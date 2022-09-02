Destiny 2 Fan Pays Tribute to the Corn Kid and it’s Delightful

If you have yet to hear “It’s Corn” by schmoyoho, which is a anthemic remix of a Recess Therapy conversation with a cool kid named Tariq who is a big fan of corn, I’m sorry that you haven’t felt the joy of this kid’s unabashed love of the vegetable. But as the song takes over social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, we’re seeing different fandoms riff on the song, and that includes members of the Destiny 2 community like fashion TikToker and YouTuber MuffinBandit.

Every now and then when I scroll through TikTok I’m reminded at how some sides of the internet intersect with one another, and seeing a video spotlighting a Destiny 2 armor set made to look like corn and set to schmoyoho’s remix as a guardian emotes through the song, eating popcorn, drinking juice, and being jazzed about what I assume is the Destiny equivalent of corn is a crossover I wouldn’t have conceived of when I first heard Tariq first professing his love for the big lump with knobs. And yet, here we are.

The video (which you can view below) includes the load out and shaders you’ll need to create this iconic look and spread the good word of corn.

While it’s not exactly gold, the Lighthouse Sun shaders are close to making this outfit work for a fan movement happening in Destiny 2 right now where players are dressing up in gold cosmetics to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, which is happening through all of September.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has outlined a series of updates it’s pushing through in hopes of addressing an uptick in players leaving the Crucible PVP mode.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out Fanbyte’s game hub, which houses all our coverage of current and upcoming seasons in Bungie’s shooter.