Destiny 2 Crucible Maps List - Active & Vaulted (2023)

Crucible is Destiny 2’s PVP mode that branches out to different categories with a wide variety of maps. The map list has new and old PVP arenas, including some from Destiny 1. Bungie introduced the Destiny Content Vault in Year 4 to cycle older content alongside the new. However, with some PVE content, this implementation removed several PVP maps from the game. There are still a few that have yet to return, and maps from Destiny 1 that haven’t made their reprised entry into the sequel.
Also, Bungie said that Season 22 will bring an all-new Vex Network-themed map, and The Citadel — The Dreaming City PVP map from Destiny 2: Forsaken — returns to Crucible in Season 23.
There are too many Crucible maps to keep track of, so below is a list of all the active and inactive Crucible maps in Destiny 2.
Active Crucible maps
Altar of Flame
The Anomaly
Bannerfall
The Burnout
Cauldron
Cathedral of Dusk
Convergence
The Dead Cliffs
Disjunction
Distant Shore
Endless Vale
Eternity
Exodus Blue
The Fortress
Fragment
Javelin-4
Midtown
Pacifica
Radiant Cliffs
Rusted Lands
Twilight Gap
Vostok
Widow’s Court
Wormhaven
Meltdown
Vaulted Crucible maps
The Citadel
Emperor’s Respite
Equinox
Firebase Echo
Gambler’s Ruin
Legion’s Gulch
Retribution
Solitude
Absent Destiny 1 PVP maps
Asylum
Bastion
Black Shield
Blind Watch
The Burning Shrine (renewed as The Burnout)
Crossroads
The Drifter
The Dungeons
Firebase Delphi
First Light
Floating Gardens
Frontier
Icarus
Last Exit
Memento
Pantheon (renewed as Convergence)
Shores of Time (renewed as Distant Shore)
Sector 618
Skyline
Skyshock
Thieves’ Den
The Timekeeper
Vertigo