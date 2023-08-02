Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2 Crucible Maps List - Active & Vaulted (2023)

Saniya Ahmed

Crucible is Destiny 2’s PVP mode that branches out to different categories with a wide variety of maps. The map list has new and old PVP arenas, including some from Destiny 1. Bungie introduced the Destiny Content Vault in Year 4 to cycle older content alongside the new. However, with some PVE content, this implementation removed several PVP maps from the game. There are still a few that have yet to return, and maps from Destiny 1 that haven’t made their reprised entry into the sequel. 

Also, Bungie said that Season 22 will bring an all-new Vex Network-themed map, and The Citadel — The Dreaming City PVP map from Destiny 2: Forsaken — returns to Crucible in Season 23.

There are too many Crucible maps to keep track of, so below is a list of all the active and inactive Crucible maps in Destiny 2.

Active Crucible maps

Altar of Flame

Altar of Flame

The Anomaly

The Anomaly

Bannerfall

Bannerfall

The Burnout

The Burnout

Cauldron

Cauldron

Cathedral of Dusk

Cathedral of Dusk

Convergence

Convergence

The Dead Cliffs

The Dead Cliffs

Disjunction

Disjunction

Distant Shore

Distant Shore

Endless Vale

Endless Vale

Eternity

Eternity

Exodus Blue

Exodus Blue

The Fortress

The Fortress

Fragment

Fragment

Javelin-4

Javelin-4

Midtown

Midtown

Pacifica

Pacifica

Radiant Cliffs

Radiant Cliffs

Rusted Lands

Rusted Lands

Twilight Gap

Twilight Gap

Vostok

Vostok

Widow’s Court

Widow’s Court

Wormhaven

Wormhaven

Meltdown

Meltdown

Vaulted Crucible maps

The Citadel

Emperor’s Respite

Equinox

Firebase Echo

Gambler’s Ruin

Legion’s Gulch

Retribution

Solitude

Absent Destiny 1 PVP maps

Asylum

Bastion

Black Shield

Blind Watch

The Burning Shrine (renewed as The Burnout)

Crossroads

The Drifter

The Dungeons

Firebase Delphi

First Light

Floating Gardens

Frontier

Icarus

Last Exit

Memento

Pantheon (renewed as Convergence)

Shores of Time (renewed as Distant Shore)

Sector 618

Skyline

Skyshock

Thieves’ Den

The Timekeeper

Vertigo

