Destiny 2 Crucible Maps List - Active & Vaulted (2023)

Crucible is Destiny 2’s PVP mode that branches out to different categories with a wide variety of maps. The map list has new and old PVP arenas, including some from Destiny 1. Bungie introduced the Destiny Content Vault in Year 4 to cycle older content alongside the new. However, with some PVE content, this implementation removed several PVP maps from the game. There are still a few that have yet to return, and maps from Destiny 1 that haven’t made their reprised entry into the sequel.

Also, Bungie said that Season 22 will bring an all-new Vex Network-themed map, and The Citadel — The Dreaming City PVP map from Destiny 2: Forsaken — returns to Crucible in Season 23.

There are too many Crucible maps to keep track of, so below is a list of all the active and inactive Crucible maps in Destiny 2.

Active Crucible maps Altar of Flame The Anomaly Bannerfall The Burnout Cauldron Cathedral of Dusk Convergence The Dead Cliffs Disjunction Distant Shore Endless Vale Eternity Exodus Blue The Fortress Fragment Javelin-4 Midtown Pacifica Radiant Cliffs Rusted Lands Twilight Gap Vostok Widow’s Court Wormhaven Meltdown Vaulted Crucible maps The Citadel Emperor’s Respite Equinox Firebase Echo Gambler’s Ruin Legion’s Gulch Retribution Solitude Absent Destiny 1 PVP maps Asylum Bastion Black Shield Blind Watch The Burning Shrine (renewed as The Burnout) Crossroads The Drifter The Dungeons Firebase Delphi First Light Floating Gardens Frontier Icarus Last Exit Memento Pantheon (renewed as Convergence) Shores of Time (renewed as Distant Shore) Sector 618 Skyline Skyshock Thieves’ Den The Timekeeper Vertigo

