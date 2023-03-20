Try Out This Ballidorse Wrathweavers Warlock Build in Destiny 2

Ballidorse Wrathweavers are one of the new Warlock Exotics added in Destiny 2 Lightfall available as a reward for completing the Legendary campaign. Most players will pick the new Strand Exotic, so they’ll have to wait to earn the Wrathweavers from a Legendary Lost Sector. Still, these gauntlets can be a lot of fun. Here’s a Warlock Stasis build using them to boost your team’s DPS.

Destiny 2 Stasis Warlock Build — Aspects and Fragments

Aspects aren’t actually that critical here, though Frostpulse pairs well with some of the mods we’re using and Iceflare Bolts will help us freeze more enemies with Coldsnap Grenades. For fragments, our picks are Whisper of Chains, Whisper of Hedrons, Whisper of Bonds, and Whisper of Fissures. Bonds is probably the most important, granting us Super energy when we defeat frozen targets. This will help us get back our Super more quickly, which is the entire point of the build.

Destiny 2 Stasis Warlock Build — Gear and Mods

Obviously we’re running Ballidorse Wrathweavers as our Exotic. These gauntlets have two main effects. The first doubles the damage of the shockwave attack from the Warlock Stasis super, which is pretty powerful in itself. The second effect grants a small Stasis overshield to allies in range of the shockwave and also gives them a 15% damage buff to all Stasis weapons for 15 seconds. Crucially, this buff stacks with everything else. That includes Well of Radiance, Surge mods, and so on. You can also get the buff on yourself once your super runs out.

With that in mind, we want to focus on using Stasis weapons to get the most out of Ballidorse Wrathweavers. Power weapons like Reed’s Regret, Fire and Forget, and Bump in the Night are great here.

For mods, we can use Harmonic Siphon and Stasis Weapon Surge to generate Orbs of Power and get a boost to Stasis weapon damage. Unfortunately we can’t really benefit from Ashes to Assets on Stasis, but we can use Dynamo to get Super energy when we cast our rift. This pairs especially well with the Frostpulse aspect. Radiant Light gives your allies free Armor Charge when you cast your super.

Seasonal Artifact Perks

The main Seasonal Artifact Perk you want for this build is Prismatic Transfer in the last column. When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a subclass damage type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage. Unfortunately, there aren’t really any Seasonal Artifact Perks focusing on Stasis this season, but Prismatic Transfer is a nice effect all on its own.

Basically, the idea with this build is to get your Stasis Super as frequently as possible. Ideally you want your teammates to be using Stasis weapons on different subclasses so that they benefit from both Prismatic Transfer and the Ballidorse Wrathweavers effect. A Solar Warlock using Bump in the Night, for instance, can cast a Well and then get both buffs when you use your Super.