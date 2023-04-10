Thundercrash Forever with This Destiny 2 Arc Titan Build

Do you play as an Arc Titan in Destiny 2? Do you like casting Thundercrash? If so, we have a new build for you to play around with, courtesy of Harry Lisonbee on YouTube.

The basic idea of this build is to bring your Thundercrash cooldown down as low as possible in PVE. We do this through the use of An Insurmountable Skullfort as well as a series of mods. For aspects, choose Knockout and Touch of Thunder. For fragments, we’re going with Spark of Shock and Spark of Magnitude simply because they’re great for improving Arc Titan grenades, then Spark of Ions and Spark of Resistance. It’s important to use Thunderclap as your melee ability.

For mods, you want to run the following, while also trying to max out your Strength and Discipline:

Hands-On x2

Heavy Handed

Impact Induction

Focusing Strike

Innervation

Recuperation

Bomber x2

None of the Artifact Perks are essential here, since there are no Arc-specific ones in the Season of Defiance. That said, Prismatic Transfer can give your fireteam a nice damage boost when you cast Thundercrash — which you’re going to be doing a lot — if they aren’t running Arc themselves.

The basic idea once you have it all set up is extremely simple. Punch enemies with Thunderclap to gain super energy and create Orbs of Power which will grant you even more super energy. If you’re hitting enough enemies with Thunderclap, you can completely refill your Thunderclap in under 15 seconds. As an added bonus, defeating enemies with Thunderclap will also give you health regeneration.

What do you think of the build? Have you tried playing much Arc Titan this season in Destiny 2 or have you been mainly running the powerful Solar or Strand subclasses? Let us know in the comments below, and thanks again to Harry Lisonbee for demonstrating the build on YouTube.