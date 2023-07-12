The Top 10 Rarest Sparrows in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

There are a lot of Sparrows in Destiny 2, ranging from the simple and straightforward to the baroque and overdesigned. These hoverbikes help Guardians traverse the game’s areas and in the past were even used for racing (RIP SRL). You might be wondering which Sparrows are the rarest in Destiny 2, and if so, we’ve compiled a list for you. Before we get into the list, though, a few notes.

First, the rarest Sparrows at any one time tend to be the most recent ones, since players have had the least time to obtain them. Second, the vast majority of Sparrows in the game are from the Eververse. That means that getting these didn’t require any particular achievement — just enough Bright Dust or Silver to buy them when they were on sale. Third, the percentages on this list were obtained with the help of Braytech, so they might not reflect all Destiny 2 players.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rarest Sparrows in Destiny 2.

10. Running Tiger (0.27%)

Released on Bungie’s 30th Anniversary, to say that the Running Tiger Sparrow is extravagant would be an immense understatement. If you are an in-game collector of luxurious items, this is the best Sparrow for you. After all, it has a golden tiger!

9. Proto.Type-A (0.23%)

Coming from the Season of Defiance, the Proto.Type-A is what a work-in-progress Sparrow looks like. Live out your Sparrow engineering dream through the Proto.Type-A.

8. Survivor’s Journey (0.23%)

A golden albeit worn-out Sparrow, the Survivor’s Journey is one of the latest Sparrows added to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep. This design looks like an ancient treasure that could have easily been created by a lost civilization, making it fit for players who were triumphant at the Trials of Osiris Lighthouse.

7. Intrinsic Force (0.18%)

The Intrinsic Force Sparrow is faithful to its name. If you see it for the first time, you could easily mistake it for a massive weapon. Also, if this Sparrow could fire a projectile, it would end Starro in a single shot.

6. Containment Hazard (0.15%)

Contain a radioactive fallout, a zombie invasion, and any deadly encounters you have in Destiny 2? The Containment Hazard Sparrow helps you get the job done.

5. Asymmetric Force (0.06%)

One of the latest additions to the Eververse, the Asymmetric Force is quite an interesting choice of Sparrow in Destiny 2. While it is certainly symmetrical, its intrinsic color and antennas on the side make it the perfect combination between Batman’s Batpod and an ant. So, if you are a fan of either, go ahead and claim it before the current Season of the Deep ends.

4. JJ-2 Research Rover (0.06%)

The JJ-2 Research Rover is an evident callback to the Mars Rover. And while Guardians have already traveled past Mars long ago, it’s awesome to see an in-game reference to one of humanity’s first steps toward interplanetary research. Also, if you look at it in a certain way, it looks like a Nerf gun, so that’s a double win!

3. Frictionless Freedom (0.06%)

Sparrows often reference a piece of technology that may or may not exist in Destiny 2’s universe. In this case, Frictionless Freedom references the magnetic levitation trains, also known as maglev trains. While the reference is quite obvious, it could be mistaken for the head of a plane as well.

2. Bright Nostalgia (0.05%)

If you are feeling nostalgic and love bold colors alike, the Bright Nostalgia Sparrow is your Sparrow of choice. The color choice and design give it a vintage look, and for a second it reminded me of the colored Vespas saw in The Book of Boba Fett.

1. Overpacked (0.04%)

The last entry of the list, and also part of the latest Sparrows added to the Eververse during the Season of the Deep, the Overpacked is the rarest Sparrow in Destiny 2. It looks like a futuristic courier in a fantasy setting. . Imagine Anakin Skywalker’s speeder mixed with a little bit of Halo thanks to its color. Classic, good-looking, and rare.