The Enigma Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, The Enigma was the first legendary glaive in the game. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get The Enigma in Destiny 2

You obtain The Enigma through the course of completing the Witch Queen campaign in Destiny 2. It’s the first pattern you unlock for crafting, so you can craft your desired roll. Note that you cannot obtain random drops of The Enigma — it’s only available via crafting.

The Enigma God Rolls

The Enigma PVE God Roll

Ballistic Tuning

Light Mag

Impulse Amplifier

Frenzy

As glaives go, The Enigma is pretty good. It has a small perk pool, though that’s kind of irrelevant since you’re going to be crafting it anyway. You can go a few different ways with it. In the third column, Impulse Amplifier is a solid all-around pick, improving projectile speed as well as reload time. That said, Grave Robber and Subsistence are also nice, minimizing your need to reload at all. In the fourth column you could run Rampage, but The Enigma has such a low rate of fire that Frenzy is a safer bet, even if Rampage has a higher potential damage bonus. Note that Unrelenting does not activate on glaive melee kills, making it a pretty bad choice for this weapon.

The Enigma PVP God Roll

Ballistic Tuning

Accurized Rounds

Impulse Amplifier or Threat Detector

Unstoppable Force

Glaives took a bit of a hit in Destiny 2 recently, with their shields being a little less effective now than they used to be. That said, the tactic of rushing with a glaive, landing the first shot, then shielding through return fire and finishing the enemy off with the second can still be pretty effective. Impulse Amplifier, again, is great, but Threat Detector can also be useful in the third slot. In the fourth, Unstoppable Force gives a big buff to shots fired after your shield absorbs a hit — just remember to keep your shield up for the return fire.

That's about it for The Enigma.