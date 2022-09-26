The Best Warlock Exotics in Season 18 of Destiny 2

Warlocks don’t always have the flashiest or the most useful Exotics in Destiny 2, but they certainly have some powerful optiosn to choose from. In fact, there’s probably a bigger range of excellent Warlock Exotics in the game at the moment than there have ever been before. Here, in no particular order, are the best Warlock Exotics in Destiny 2, for both PVE and PVP right now.

The Stag (PVE/PVP)

While The Stag was, for years, one of the worst Warlock Exotics in Destiny 2, its stock shot up tremendously in Season of the Lost. Now that it provides a damage resistance buff to you and any allied Guardians standing in your Rift, it’s a staple choice for both PVE and PVP. In PVE, the damage resistance isn’t a huge deal at lower levels, but it can make a big difference in higher-level content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. In PVP, The Stag can help you and your teammates win what would otherwise be evenly-matched duels — just watch out for grenades and other area-of-effect weapons.

Fallen Sunstar/Crown of Tempests (PVE)

If you’re running Stormcaller, you’re probably using one of those two Exotics. Crown of Tempests is probably still the more reliable option and more useful in high-level content, but Fallen Sunstar is so much fun to use, has synergy with Ionic Traces, and also grants nearby teammates energy. Which of the two you go with as a Stormcaller is going to come down to taste.

Ophidian Aspect (PVP) — Best Destiny 2 Warlock Exotics

Warlock PVP Exotics aren’t particularly flashy, but they get the job done. Ophidian Aspect increases your melee range and grants a boost to weapon handling and reload speed, which makes it a fantastic Exotic to bring into the Crucible. You’ll find yourself winning more slapfights, outdrawing enemies, and even landing a few more hits in the air. If you don’t know what Destiny 2 Warlock Exotic to wear in PVP, you simply can’t go wrong with Ophidian Aspect.

Starfire Protocol (PVE)

Yes, it still needs an ornament. But Starfire Protocol is one of the best DPS Exotic options for Dawnblade Warlocks. Cast your Well and start hucking Fusion Grenades at whatever Raid boss you’re dealing with. Get some weapon hits to recharge your grenade, and repeat. With Touch of Flame, it’s especially wild.

Transversive Steps (PVP)

Along with Ophidian Aspect, Transversive Steps are one of the most reliable and straightforward Warlock Exotics for PVP in Destiny 2. They give you the zoomies, and if you’re an aggressive player then you’ll especially appreciate how quickly they let you get up close and personal with your enemies. The free reload from sprinting is a nice bonus.

Boots of the Assembler (PVE) — Best Destiny 2 Warlock Exotics

Maybe it’s just because Well of Radiance is so strong, but it seems like a lot of the best Warlock PVE Exotics in Destiny 2 are based around it, huh? Boots of the Assembler work with any subclass, but they pair best with Dawnblade and Ember of Benevolence, giving your Rifts and Well the ability to launch Lumina’s seekers, which heal or empower your allies from a distance. Great for those who wants the benefits of a Rift in PVE without the necessity of clustering together.

Osmiomancy Gloves (PVE/PVP)

Another fantastic all-around Warlock Exotic in Destiny 2, Osmiomancy Gloves are as useful in PVP as they are in PVE. In the former, Coldsnap Grenades help you lock down areas like Arc Web grenades used to, giving you a useful counter to aggressive play. In PVE, you can use Osmiomancy Gloves to have a near-limitless supply of Bleak Watcher turrets, giving you incredible add control abilities. Osmiomancy Gloves are so good that they singlehandedly make Shadebinder worth playing alongside the newly-revamped 3.0 Light subclasses.