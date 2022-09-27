The Best Titan Exotics in Season 18 of Destiny 2

Titan Exotics in Destiny 2 have always been somewhat of a mixed bag. There are some real duds, but also some extremely powerful options in both PVE content and the Crucible. Here, in no particular order, are some of the best Titan Exotics to use in Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.

Cuirass of the Falling Star (PVE)

This thing was already great before Arc 3.o, turning Thundercrash into a DPS Super that rivals Golden Gun for sheer burst damage. It’s even better now that the Arc rework has hit, giving Titans a bunch of new abilities that don’t necessarily play directly with this Exotic, but make Striker more attractive overall. You can use it in PVP, too, but I’d only recommend that if you’re comfortable swapping Exotics mid-match, since it doesn’t offer any bonuses when you’re not using Thundercrash.

Heart of Inmost Light (PVE/PVP)

God, this thing is so good right now. It works with any subclass, improving all of your abilities by reducing their cooldowns and increasing their damage. A fantastic neutral Exotic for both PVE and PVP, it gives you better uptime on your melee, grenades, and barricade, and even works with the new Thruster Striker ability.

Dunemarchers (PVP)

Dunemarchers have been a great Titan Exotic for years, and they’re still good. In PVE, they’re somewhat useful for add clear — though in high-level content, you probably want something that gives you more survivability or Super uptime. In PVP, they let you tag other Guardians with your melee ability from a distance and sometimes even around corners and behind walls, making them exceptionally strong for aggressive play.

Loreley Splendor (PVE/PVP)

Even after the stealth nerf to Loreley Splendor — it now only grants one stack of Restoration — it’s still a fantastic Exotic. Build into it, and you can be nearly invincible in all but the most dangerous PVE situations. Even without optimizing for it, it’ll increase your survivability by a lot. In PVP, it can help turn engagements to your favor — especially in 3v3 modes where enemies have more difficulties flanking your Barricade.

One-Eyed Mask (PVP)

One of the all-time classic Titan Crucible Exotics, One-Eyed Mask gives you a nice little overshield when you defeat an enemy who’s tagged you. These days, Loreley Splendor has overtaken it to some degree, but One-Eyed Mask doesn’t require you to play Sunbreaker or build into any specific ability, so it’s a more flexible option.

Ursa Furiosa (PVE)

If you aren’t comfortable swapping Exotics during play, then you can probably leave Ursa Furiosa aside for most regular PVE. If you are, though, it’s an incredibly powerful PVE Exotic for Sentinel Shield users that regenerates your super energy while blocking, giving you much more uptime on the power. If you’re running Grandmaster Nightfalls, on the other hand, it can be worth getting locked into Ursa Furiosa — the damage buff you give your teammates, plus the ability to keep them (and you) alive, can be extremely helpful.

Synthoceps (PVE/PVP)

Great in both PVE and PVP, Synthoceps boost your melee range and give you better melee damage while surrounded. There are probably better picks in PVE unless you really love punching enemies, though there are certainly much worse choices too. Synthoceps really shine in PVP, where that extra melee range can make a big difference — not mention the huge damage boost while surrounded, which can turn overwhelming odds in your favor.