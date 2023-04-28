The 6 Best PVE Trace Rifles in Destiny 2 (May 2023)

Trace rifles are one of the oddest weapon archetypes in Destiny 2. Typically overlooked by a vast majority of the player base, only two of these weapons see frequent use in PVE activities. However, this doesn’t mean they should be ignored or are in a bad spot. There are a few that are definitely worth using or snagging before Lightfall releases. Here are the five best trace rifles you can get right now in Destiny 2:

(The entries in this list are in no particular order)

Best PVE Trace Rifles

1. Divinity

Let’s get the most obvious choice out of the way first. One of the very few support weapons in the game, Divinity has been an absolute powerhouse ever since it was introduced. Capable of increasing incoming damage on a target from allies by 15%, this trace rifle is one of the most used and best PVE weapons in the entire game. There’s rarely a boss or a situation where a team wouldn’t benefit from having a Divinity on their team. Plus, it creates a “cage” around the enemy that acts as a massive critical spot which works wonders when paired with sniper or linear fusion rifles. Even after the incoming damage reduction nerf, Divinity is still extremely strong in Lightfall and will surely find itself frequently used in endgame activities.

2. Path of Least Resistance

When it comes to legendary trace rifles there aren’t a ton of options to choose from. While we will certainly get more in the future, one that should be on your radar is the Path of Least Resistance. Tied to the Season of the Seraph, this firearm has superb range, magazine size, and stability. This weapon can roll with some great perks as well such as Subsistence, Stats For All, and Adaptive Munitions in the first column and Voltshot, One For All, and Focused Fury in the second. These give Path of Least Resistance a nice combination of utility and damage-dealing perks.

3. Ager’s Scepter

My personal favorite trace rifle, Ager’s Scepter is a Stasis weapon capable of unparalleled mob control. Capable of slowing large groups of enemies after a single kill, this weapon is an absolute monster since Stasis final blows partially reload the magazine. Meaning, you can just keep slowing, freezing, and shattering hordes of enemies with little effort. It’s an especially deadly exotic – especially when paired with various Stasis Fragments and Aspects.

4. Retraced Path

Similar to Path of Least Resistance, Retraced Path is an especially strong legendary linear fusion rifle. While it boasts similar stats to other weapons in this archetype, it’s the perk combination of Subsistance and Incandescent that makes it extremely potent. This allows players to easily apply scorch to targets, which works wonderfully with a lot of Solar 3.0. Even if you don’t want to use Incandescent, Retraced Path can still roll with strong perks like Demolitionist, Adaptive Munitions, Golden Tricorn, and Frenzy. It’s a versatile weapon, one that you can even craft to get enhanced versions of all the perks above.

5. Prometheus Lens

Previously, Prometheus Lens was a remarkably niche weapon that offered no real benefits to use. However, following a buff, this gun can now apply scorch to enemies after sustained damage to the target. Because of this, you can swiftly rack up a ton of scorch stacks onto a single enemy without needing to kill enemies. It’s one of the most consistent ways to apply scorch to foes, which makes it wonderful for Solar 3.0 builds that care about ignitions. Seriously, if you haven’t given this gun a try since the exotic was changed I highly recommend using it from time to time.

6. Acasia’s Dejection

The newest trace rifle on our list is also one of the most powerful. Tied to the Root of Nightmares raid, this Solar weapon can roll with a lot of terrific perk combinations that are unavailable with other trace rifles. Perks like Rewind Rounds, Reconstruction, Target Lock, Paracasual Affinity, and Incandescent offer users a ton of options if they want to use this weapon in endgame content. It also boasts terrific range, stability, and handling stats, making this a must-have for those who like to slay enemies with powerful laser beams. Plus you can craft it, meaning you can get enhanced versions of all these perks!