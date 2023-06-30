The 10 Best Void Weapons in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

Weapon types have become much less important with changes to the mod system in Destiny 2: Lightfall, but elemental types are key. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Void weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Void weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Void weapon surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Doom of Chelchis — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

Doom of Chelchis is unreal. It drops like candy from the King’s Fall raid, it is craftable, and has a fantastic origin trait. Plus, it can come with traits like Repulsor Brace, Firefly, Frenzy, Explosive Payload. You can even roll Firefly/Dragonfly on Doom of Chelchis, hilarious.

2. Graviton Lance

A recent buff for Graviton Lance changed its RPM (rounds per minute) to match Revision Zero’s Two Burst mode, and it dominates everywhere it goes. Even if you’re fighting enemy teams in Crucible or waves of ads in PVE, the Cosmology Exotic perk does some serious damage. Graviton Lance is a force to be reckoned with.

3. Funnelweb

When Funnelweb was introduced in the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, it became an instant player favorite. Not only does it have superb handling and decent stability, it has the Veist Stinger origin trait and a small but useful perk pool. It was great in Witch Queen, and it’s still an outstanding SMG.

4. Harsh Language — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

The Void Wave Frame grenade launcher, Harsh Language, has a great deal to recommend it. It has the Field Tested origin trait, but when it comes to the actual traits, Destabilizing Rounds is just straight-up funny on this thing. It’s basically Void Incandescent. You can also run Repulsor Brace or Disruption Break, too.

5. Taipan-4fr

Yes, its Veist Stinger origin trait was nerfed in Lightfall, but Taipan-4fr is still a fantastic weapon. Easily craftable with all the traits you’d want on a linear fusion rifle, this is still a solid weapon for new players and veterans alike.

6. Retrofit Escapade

Retrofit Escapade chews through enemies with Golden Tricorn and Feeding Frenzy but it also has incredible DPS potential with Fourth Time’s the Charm and Target Lock. Its origin trait, Ambush, gives it just enough edge to make it stand out. If you’ve slept on rapid-fire LMGs up until now, definitely check this one out. Also, if you missed it during Season of the Seraph, you’ll have to wait until Xur or Banshee-44 is selling it.

7. Le Monarque

An Exotic bow from the Black Armory, Le Monarque fires poison arrows that deal damage over time. It’s a great bow for basically any activity, is solid at both crowd control and taking down powerful enemies, and even has an intrinsic Anti-Overload ability. Moreover, the Exotic catalyst gives the weapon Unrelenting, making this extremely powerful.

8. Regnant

Regnant is basically Void-flavored Wendigo, albeit with some fun new twists. You have your pick of Envious Assassin or Auto-Loading Holster in the third column, and while the former requires more setup it can really prime you for some huge burst damage. You’re probably going to want to run Explosive Light in the fourth column, especially given how easy it is to generate Orbs with the new mod system. That said, there’s meme potential in Cascade Point.

9. Commemoration

Commemoration is a legendary Void LMG that has a chance of dropping from the final encounter of the Deep Stone Crypt raid. When Deep Stone Crypt weapons became craftable, the perk pool refresh gave Commemoration some spicy perk combinations like Reconstruction/Fourth Time’s the Charm with Killing Tally/Firing Line, making it a strong pick for endgame PVE.

10. Nessa’s Oblation — Best Destiny 2 Void Weapons

Nessa’s Oblation is a legendary Slug Shotgun from the Root of Nightmares raid. It has a robust perk pool with favorites like Reconstruction, Fourth Time’s the Charm, Vorpal and Focused Fury alongside peculiar combinations like Dragonfly/Repulsor Brace with Destabilizing Rounds. Nessa’s Oblation has everything you could possibly want on a Slug Shotgun and then some.